UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Three Persons Involved In Immoral Activities

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:01 PM

Police arrest three persons involved in immoral activities

The City Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements raided a brothel and arrested three accused who were allegedly involved in immoral activities, informed a Police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The City Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements raided a brothel and arrested three accused who were allegedly involved in immoral activities, informed a Police spokesman.

According to him, acting on a tip-off, Naseerabad police raided at a brothel and netted three accused including a woman involved in prostitution. Those who were arrested identified as Anthani Masih, Muhammad Fiaz and Nayyab Ali.

The police have registered separate cases against all of them and sent them behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Women All

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

16 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

26 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

46 minutes ago

Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan re-opens for internati ..

5 seconds ago

ADC urges to cover refusal case during anti polio ..

6 seconds ago

Vawda granted time to submit comments in petition ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.