Police arrest three persons involved in immoral activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The City Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements raided a brothel and arrested three accused who were allegedly involved in immoral activities, informed a Police spokesman.

According to him, acting on a tip-off, Naseerabad police raided at a brothel and netted three accused including a woman involved in prostitution. Those who were arrested identified as Anthani Masih, Muhammad Fiaz and Nayyab Ali.

The police have registered separate cases against all of them and sent them behind the bars.