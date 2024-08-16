Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Persons, Recover Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Police arrest three persons, recover huge quantity of drugs

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) The police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their custody.

The police spokesman said that Radha Kishan police arrested three persons namely Nadar, Rafiq and Akram and recovered hashish 3 Kg and 60 liters of liquor form their possession.

The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigation.

APP/mfn/378

Related Topics

Police Drugs From

Recent Stories

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

14 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

14 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

14 hours ago
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

14 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

14 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

14 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

15 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

15 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan