Police arrest three persons, recover huge quantity of drugs

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) The police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their custody.

The police spokesman said that Radha Kishan police arrested three persons namely Nadar, Rafiq and Akram and recovered hashish 3 Kg and 60 liters of liquor form their possession.

The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigation.

