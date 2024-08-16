Police Arrest Three Persons, Recover Huge Quantity Of Drugs
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) The police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their custody.
The police spokesman said that Radha Kishan police arrested three persons namely Nadar, Rafiq and Akram and recovered hashish 3 Kg and 60 liters of liquor form their possession.
The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigation.
APP/mfn/378
Recent Stories
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of Qawwal Ustad Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan observed7 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 489,500 cusecs water7 minutes ago
-
UoS begins transportation service for Kot Momin and Jhawarian students:7 minutes ago
-
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of Imam Hussain (R.A)13 minutes ago
-
Public advised to stay vigilant as Zika, Mpox cases continue to rise37 minutes ago
-
Tarar condoles Mudassar Rajput's mother's demise47 minutes ago
-
WASA cracks down on water waste, encourages citizen participation in rainwater harvesting drive : MD57 minutes ago
-
Islamia College Peshawar extends admission date till August 2057 minutes ago
-
Four suspects involved in street crimes arrested1 hour ago
-
Pir Bala Warsak Road blast leaves 2 police officials critically injured2 hours ago
-
Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM3 hours ago
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days11 hours ago