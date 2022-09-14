UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three POs Wanted In Different Cases

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest three POs wanted in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases registered in Civil Lines and R.A.Bazar Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police managed to arrest two POs namely Rizwan and Waseem, wanted in two cases, registered in 2020 and 2021.

Similarly, R.A.Bazar police rounded up Khizer, wanted in a case registered in 2019.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi 2019 2020 All

Recent Stories

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

20 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

39 minutes ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

1 hour ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

2 hours ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.