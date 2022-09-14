Police arrest three POs wanted in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases registered in Civil Lines and R.A.Bazar Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police managed to arrest two POs namely Rizwan and Waseem, wanted in two cases, registered in 2020 and 2021.

Similarly, R.A.Bazar police rounded up Khizer, wanted in a case registered in 2019.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.