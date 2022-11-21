UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three POs Wanted In Different Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases registered in Wah Cantt and Civil Lines Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, three POs namely Azhar, Mazhar and Qamar were sent behind the bars.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

