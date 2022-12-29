Police arrest three POs wanted in different cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases.

According to a police spokesman, Mandra police managed to arrest an accused namely Amjad, wanted in an attempt to murder case.

Similarly, Civil Lines and Waris Khan police rounded up two accused, Farzand Ali and Habib ur Rehman wanted in two cases.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.