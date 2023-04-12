Police arrest three POs wanted in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in different cases, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He said New Town and Sadiqabad police managed to arrest three accused namely Iqbal, Azam and Hassan, wanted in different cases.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals, he added.