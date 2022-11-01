UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three POs Wanted In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Police arrest three POs wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case registered in Rawat police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest three POs namely Moeen, Nabeel and Yameen, three real brothers wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case registered in Rawat police station.

The accused had allegedly killed Rizwan and injured Zaman over a petty dispute nearly two months ago.

Rawat police on the application of the victim's brother registered a case and managed to net the POs wanted in the case.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police Police Station Rawalpindi Nabeel Criminals All

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

20 minutes ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

54 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

58 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

58 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.