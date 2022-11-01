Police arrest three POs wanted in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case registered in Rawat police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest three POs namely Moeen, Nabeel and Yameen, three real brothers wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case registered in Rawat police station.

The accused had allegedly killed Rizwan and injured Zaman over a petty dispute nearly two months ago.

Rawat police on the application of the victim's brother registered a case and managed to net the POs wanted in the case.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.