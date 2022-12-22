Police arrest three POs wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a murder case registered in Gujar Khan police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest three POs namely Ali Qadar, Zain and Waqas, three accused wanted in a murder case registered in Gujar Khan police station.

The accused were allegedly involved in kidnapping, torture and murder case of a shopkeeper namely Muhammad Shabbir who had been killed over a petty dispute nearly one month ago.

Gujar Khan police on the application of the victim's brother registered a case and managed to net the POs wanted in the case.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.