Police arrest three Proclaimed Offenders

Police under their ongoing operations against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net three wanted in two different cases of murder and abduction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Police under their ongoing operations against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net three wanted in two different cases of murder and abduction.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and arrested Zeeshan and Jameel, two POs wanted in an abduction case registered in 2019.

Police had already arrested four accused in the abduction case and their challans were submitted in the court.

In another case, Saddar Wah police rounded up a PO namely Aziz ur Rehman, wanted in a murder case registered in May 2021.

Divisional Superintendent of Police (SP) appreciated police performance and directed to continue raids to new the lawbreakers.