Police arrest three proclaimed offenders

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested three proclaimed offenders from Piplan police limit.

Police sources said Friday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi during continued operation against criminals the Piplan police team headed by DSP Circle Shahid Nazir has conducted raids at different places under the jurisdiction and arrested three proclaimed offenders including Khair Ullah, Mian Hamid and Asmat Ullah.

The criminals were involved in 6 different cases of murder, robberies, theft and others and were placed in Category-A.

Police have started further investigation.