UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Three Proclaimed Offenders

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Police arrest three proclaimed offenders

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested three proclaimed offenders from Piplan police limit.

Police sources said Friday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi during continued operation against criminals the Piplan police team headed by DSP Circle Shahid Nazir has conducted raids at different places under the jurisdiction and arrested three proclaimed offenders including Khair Ullah, Mian Hamid and Asmat Ullah.

The criminals were involved in 6 different cases of murder, robberies, theft and others and were placed in Category-A.

Police have started further investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Circle Piplan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan Begins Oil Output Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal ..

24 minutes ago

Irish airline Ryanair cuts up to 3,000 jobs over v ..

24 minutes ago

Rivers and reservoirs level report

24 minutes ago

Number of Israel's COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 16,000, ..

25 minutes ago

Russia Registers Record 7,933 New COVID-19 Cases, ..

25 minutes ago

China Foundation for Peace, Development donates su ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.