Police Arrest Three Proclaimed Offenders In Hangu

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

Police arrest three proclaimed offenders in Hangu

Hangu , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Police in its ongoing operation against anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested three proclaimed offenders along with 10 other criminals.

A special police team constituted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Ihsanullah Khan raided various areas and three dangerous proclaimed offenders wanted to police in murder and various heinous crimes.

Police also arrested 10 other criminals and recovered illegal weapons and drugs from their possession. Meanwhile, police with a help of latest software technology checked criminal record of 200 people and also verified registration document of over 250 vehicles during snap checking at various points.

DPO said that protecting life and property of citizen was the top priority of police force for which all available resources were being utilized.

