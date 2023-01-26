UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three Proclaimed Offenders In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases, said a police spokesman.

He said the Dhamial police arrested an accused identified as Zahid who was a PO and wanted in a murder case of his real brother.

In another raid, the Kallar Syedan police held two accused POs, namely Moman Khan and Sehat Jan wanted in an attempt to murder case.

He said that the Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the outlaws, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

