Police arrest three; recover liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested three and recovered 1225 grams charras, three liter liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held Muhammad Asghar for possessing 700 grams charras while Gujar Khan police rounded up Akhtar Habib and recovered 525 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police also arrested Arshad Mehmood for having three liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.