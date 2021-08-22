UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three; Recover Liquor, Drugs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:10 PM

Police arrest three; recover liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested three and recovered 1225 grams charras, three liter liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held Muhammad Asghar for possessing 700 grams charras while Gujar Khan police rounded up Akhtar Habib and recovered 525 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police also arrested Arshad Mehmood for having three liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Gujar Khan Taxila Arshad Mehmood All From

Recent Stories

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

16 minutes ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

31 minutes ago
 UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

46 minutes ago
 16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages par ..

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages participation in Emirates Energy ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development standarises dist ..

Ministry of Community Development standarises distance education at People of De ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.