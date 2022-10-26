Police arrest three; recover weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested three accused and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to DPO Kot Addu, the accused arrested, identified as Yunis, Shakir and Muhammad Shoeb, were found creating panic in society by displaying weapons through social media.

According to police, a Kalashnikov and two 30-bore pistols with ammunition were recovered from the accused.

DSP, Sanawan Circle, Riaz Bukhari said the police was taking strict action against miscreants.