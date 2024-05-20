Police arrest three robbers, bike lifters with six motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Potohar Division Police arrested three robbers and bike lifters and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to net two bike lifters and robbers namely Akash alias Kashi and Imran and recovered three stolen motorcycles, and other items from their possession.

In another raid, Race Course police arrested a bike lifter namely Aamir on recovery of three stolen motorcycles.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.