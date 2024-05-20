Police Arrest Three Robbers, Bike Lifters With Six Motorcycles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Potohar Division Police arrested three robbers and bike lifters and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to net two bike lifters and robbers namely Akash alias Kashi and Imran and recovered three stolen motorcycles, and other items from their possession.
In another raid, Race Course police arrested a bike lifter namely Aamir on recovery of three stolen motorcycles.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan; Turkiye share common vision for regional development, peace, prosperity: Gillani10 minutes ago
-
PMEX striving to automate, digitize country's commodity market19 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders promotes, coexistence, tolerance in Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
ANP grieves over tragic death of Iranian president, govt officials19 minutes ago
-
CM vows to raise living standard of people19 minutes ago
-
Progress, development in current era cannot be achieved without focusing on IT, digitalization: Moh ..19 minutes ago
-
LGH all set to treat heatstroke patients19 minutes ago
-
Exhibition 'Archipelago of the Self' to be unveiled on Friday19 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi20 minutes ago
-
597 profiteers arrested, 82 shops sealed on selling food items at high prices40 minutes ago
-
MNSUA orgainzes int'l conference on Bee pollination, conservation40 minutes ago
-
MWMC workers provide facilities to beat heat60 minutes ago