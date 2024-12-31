Police arrest three robbers in encounter; recover snatched car, motorcycle

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi district police in an encounter managed to arrest three injured robbers and recovered snatched motorcycle and an Alto car.

According to a police spokesman, Alto car recovered from the possession of the arrested robbers was snatched at gunpoint nearly four days ago.

He further informed that in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station, three suspects namely Farhan, Suleman and Kashif opened fire on a police party on Monday night.

The Saddar Baroni police acting on information about the motorcycle snatching incident were conducting snap checking when the accused started firing on the police party.

Police retaliated and managed to arrest three robbers while an accused escaped from the scene.

On receiving information, senior police officers reached the spot and ordered operation to net the accomplice managed to escape. The injured robbers were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

CPO, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated performance of SP Saddar, ASP Saddar and Saddar Baroni police team for their quick response despite the firing of the accused.

The criminals who attack the lives and property of citizens and the police cannot escape the clutches of the law, the CPO added.