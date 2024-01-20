Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Robbers, Recover Cash: Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Police arrest three robbers, recover cash: Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Punjab Police claimed to have arrested the three culprits who allegedly robbed millions of cash from a house in Lahore’s Defence area on Saturday.

According to private news reports, the police stated that the arrested culprits allegedly looted Rs 2.

6 million from a house and went into hiding in different areas of Lahore.

In a statement, the law enforcers claimed that the police party stopped the culprits near the Bambawali-Ravi-Bedian (BRB) Canal and recovered the looted amount, a bike, and a pistol. They were sent to lockup for further investigation.

