Police Arrest Three Robbers, Recover Cash: Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Punjab Police claimed to have arrested the three culprits who allegedly robbed millions of cash from a house in Lahore’s Defence area on Saturday.
According to private news reports, the police stated that the arrested culprits allegedly looted Rs 2.
6 million from a house and went into hiding in different areas of Lahore.
In a statement, the law enforcers claimed that the police party stopped the culprits near the Bambawali-Ravi-Bedian (BRB) Canal and recovered the looted amount, a bike, and a pistol. They were sent to lockup for further investigation.
