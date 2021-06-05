UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Three Robbers, Recover Valuables In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 02:36 PM

Police arrest three robbers, recover valuables in multan

Police have arrested three robbers including the ring and recovered looted valuables from their possession on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three robbers including the ring and recovered looted valuables from their possession on Saturday.

Following special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, Muzaffarabad police under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Cantt Division, Lieutenant (retd) Kamran Amir Khan launched a crackdown against outlaws involved in snatching mtorocycles and other valuables from citizens.

Due to its untiring efforts Police arrested three members of Shoaib alias Shebi gang including ring leader Shoaib alias Shebi, Zain Ali and Gull Muhammad, a police spokesman informed.

Police also recovered looted valuables worth Rs 350,00 including cash Rs 1,25,000, three motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed 12 robbery and theft cases.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Muzaffarabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE to participate in the World Judo Championships ..

8 minutes ago

Uganda replacing forests with sugarcane fields dra ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;SEHA&#039; provides exceptional health care ..

8 minutes ago

Saplings distributed to mark World Environment Day ..

9 minutes ago

Official Closure of EU Skies for Belarusian Carrie ..

10 minutes ago

DEMP photographic exhibition on "Pakistan 2021 Eco ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.