Police arrest three robbers, recover valuables in multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three robbers including the ring and recovered looted valuables from their possession on Saturday.

Following special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, Muzaffarabad police under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Cantt Division, Lieutenant (retd) Kamran Amir Khan launched a crackdown against outlaws involved in snatching mtorocycles and other valuables from citizens.

Due to its untiring efforts Police arrested three members of Shoaib alias Shebi gang including ring leader Shoaib alias Shebi, Zain Ali and Gull Muhammad, a police spokesman informed.

Police also recovered looted valuables worth Rs 350,00 including cash Rs 1,25,000, three motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed 12 robbery and theft cases.