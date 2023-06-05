Police arrest three smugglers, recover arms including 66 pistols

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Capital City police on Monday arrested three smugglers and recovered arms and ammunition including 66 pistols.

The spokesman for the police said that in operations conducted by Saddar Division Police, attempt to smuggle illegal weapons was thwarted, and three suspects linked to inter-provincial arms smugglers group were arrested.

On a tip-off, in compliance with the special directives of SP Saddar Division, Malik Habib, rigorous checking has been intensified on all internal routes.

During special checking, under the supervision of DSP Badhber Circle Hassan Khan, SHO Matani Police Station Imran Uddin carried out significant operations against inter-provincial arms smugglers based on intelligence inputs.

The arrested alleged smugglers include Arshad Hussain, Nawaz, and Muhammad, who are residents of Matani and Sarband.

The suspects were attempting to smuggle weapons, including firearms, through Suzuki vehicles to Peshawar as well as other districts and provinces.

Acting on intelligence information, they were apprehended during the operation at Abbab Topo Check Post and Saran Chowk checkpoints.

The suspects have confessed to their involvement in illegal arms smuggling during the initial investigation.

During the operations, a total of 66 pistols, four MP4 pistols, 830 different magazines, three guns, one Kalashnikov, one rifle, and hundreds of rounds, and two Suzuki vehicles, were seized by the police.