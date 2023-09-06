Police arrest three street criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested three street criminals and robbers and recovered Rs 15,000 cash, four costly Iphones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police arrested three members of a gang including Atta ur Rehman, Samiullah and Muhammad Jameel, wanted in various cases.

Police recovered Rs 15,000 cash, four costly Iphones, weapons and other items from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the police team and directed them to accelerate operations against street criminals and other lawbreakers.