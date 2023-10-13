Police arrest three street criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested three street criminals and recovered Rs 100,000 cash, two snatched and four stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial police arrested three members of a gang, wanted in various cases.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the police team and directed them to accelerate operations against street criminals and other lawbreakers.