Police arrest three street criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested three street criminals, and bike lifters and recovered five snatched motorcycles, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested three members of a gang namely, Atif ringleader, Azmat and Sheraz, wanted in various cases.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the police team and directed them to accelerate operations against street criminals and other lawbreakers.