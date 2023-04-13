Police arrest three suspects in Bana Marri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :In an operation of Police Station Bhana Marri, three persons allegedly involved in street crimes were arrested, an official of the Police control confirmed Thursday.

He said that the arrested accused used to rob citizens at gunpoint and escape.

The accused include Atif, Amil and Ehtisham, who belonged to different places of the city. Two motorcycles, four valuable mobile phones and weapons have been recovered from the arrested accused, Police officials said.

In the initial investigation, the accused also pointed out Names of their other accomplices, whose arrest process has been started, the official of the Police Station Bana Mari Peshawar said.