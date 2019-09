District West Investigation Police arrested three suspects including two nominated accused and an absconder here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :District West Investigation Police arrested three suspects including two nominated accused and an absconder here on Wednesday.

SSP Investigation West (I) Abid Ali Baloch informed that the accused were identified as Dost Muhammad, Abdul Rehman and Shahid.

The Police have started further investigation in this regard.