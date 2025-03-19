Police arrest three Suspects, recover illegal weapons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Machhni Gate Police Station successfully apprehended armed suspects traveling in a suspicious vehicle.

The timely intervention of the police led to the arrest of the suspects, who were found in possession of illegal weapons.

During the search, the police recovered 3 Kalashnikovs, 1 pistol, and several magazines from the suspects. The vehicle used by the suspects was also seized and taken into police custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Masood Bangash, praised the efforts of the police team for their prompt action and dedication.

He emphasized that the police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and protecting their lives and property.

SSP Masood Bangash reiterated that such operations reflect the police's resolve to combat crime and maintain law and order in the region.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to help create a safer environment for all.