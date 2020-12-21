Police arrest three suspects, recover liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police teams have arrested three drug peddlers from different areas and recovered liquor from their possession.

A spokesman of Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Chani Goth raided a den and arrested the suspect identified as Altaf.

The police recovered 30 liters liquor from his possession.

In another police action, a suspect recognized as Baddo was apprehended from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Abbas Nagar.

The police recovered 100 liters liquor from his possession.

Sadar police arrested a drug pusher identified as Arshad and recovered 60 liters liquor from his possession.

The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.