UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Three Suspects, Recover Liquor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:20 PM

Police arrest three suspects, recover liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police teams have arrested three drug peddlers from different areas and recovered liquor from their possession.

A spokesman of Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Chani Goth raided a den and arrested the suspect identified as Altaf.

The police recovered 30 liters liquor from his possession.

In another police action, a suspect recognized as Baddo was apprehended from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Abbas Nagar.

The police recovered 100 liters liquor from his possession.

Sadar police arrested a drug pusher identified as Arshad and recovered 60 liters liquor from his possession.

The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Bakhtarwar expresses wonder of “special treatmen ..

7 minutes ago

Neelum Munir defeats COVID-19, Thanks fans for pra ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 62 more deaths due to COVID-19

54 minutes ago

Karachi’s urban flooding a consequence of multip ..

55 minutes ago

SMEs in UAE receive more than AED 420 million trad ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 665 training programs in 9 ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.