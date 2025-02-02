Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Suspects, Recover Mainpuri

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest three suspects, recover Mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday foiled mainpuri raw material and feed supply and arrested three accused.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Bhitai Nagar police station Inspector Ghulam Asghar Tunio under supervision DSP Baldia acting on a tip-off foiled a bid to supply huge quantity of mainpuri raw material and arrested three accused Muhammad Nadeem, Yaseen and Azhar Hussain .

Police have registered a case against the suspects under gutka and mainpuri act.

