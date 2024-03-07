Police arrest three terrorists from Adiala Jail area with explosives, jail map

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in a joint operation here on Wednesday night arrested three terrorists from Adiala Jail area with explosives and the jail map.

According to a police spokesman, it was an intelligence based operation. The law enforcers received information about the presence of the terrorists in the area.

City Police Officer, (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani informed that the CTD personnel and police conducted a joint operation and arrested three terrorists with sophisticated weapons including explosives, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and a map of the prison.

The arrested terrorists belonged to Afghanistan and wanted to conduct terror activities in the area, the CPO said and informed that police and law enforcement agencies were conducting search operation in adjoining area of Adiala Jail.

The arrested terrorists were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.