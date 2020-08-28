UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Three Terrorists From Matani

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:18 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital City Police with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested three terrorists in a joint operation from Mattani, area on the outskirt of the district and recovered explosive material, arms and ammunition from their possession.

Talking to media Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Capt. (Rtd) Mansoor Amaan said arrested terrorists have confessed to links with a banned organization.

He said terrorists were identified as Bilal and Abdul Qadir of Khyber District while the third one Ikhtiar Gul was a resident of Mohmand District.

He informed that more than four kilo gram explosives, detonators, prima cord and nut bolts used in explosive, two 9 mm pistols and a 30 bore pistol were recovered from their possession.

Arrested terrorists were involved in extortion, improvised explosive device attacks and target killing of security forces.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

