Police Arrest Three Thieves; Recover 45,000, Gold Ornaments

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested three thieves and street criminals, members of Wahab gang and recovered gold ornaments, cash Rs 45,000, mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Chontra Police Station managed to net three thieves namely Abdul Wahab, ring leader, Saqib Ali and Mohsin and recovered gold ornaments, cash Rs 45,000, mobile phones and other items.

The arrested accused are record holder criminals and remained jail birds. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

