Police arrest three thieves; recover 800,000 gold ornaments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested three thieves and street criminals, members of the Akhlaq gang and recovered two stolen motorcycles, Rs 800,000, gold ornaments and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Chakri Police Station managed to net three thieves namely Akhlaq, ringleader, Qamar Zaman and Faizan and recovered two stolen motorcycles, Rs 800,000, gold ornaments and other items from their possession.

The arrested accused are record holder criminals and remained jail birds in snatching and motorcycle lifting cases. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.