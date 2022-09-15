UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three Thieves; Recover Gold Ornaments, Stolen Batteries

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Police arrest three thieves; recover gold ornaments, stolen batteries

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police on Thursday arrested three thieves and recovered gold ornaments, four stolen batteries and other items from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Gujar Khan police rounded up a thief namely Rashid and recovered stolen gold ornaments from his possession.

In another raid, Naseerabad police held two accused namely Arif and Pervaiz and recovered four stolen batteries from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police (SP) appreciated the police teams and directed to accelerate operations against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Gold From

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

28 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to floo ..

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to flood victims under the #TECNOFund ..

41 minutes ago
 Petrol price is likely to go down for next two wee ..

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two weeks

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.