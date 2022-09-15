Police arrest three thieves; recover gold ornaments, stolen batteries

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police on Thursday arrested three thieves and recovered gold ornaments, four stolen batteries and other items from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Gujar Khan police rounded up a thief namely Rashid and recovered stolen gold ornaments from his possession.

In another raid, Naseerabad police held two accused namely Arif and Pervaiz and recovered four stolen batteries from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police (SP) appreciated the police teams and directed to accelerate operations against lawbreakers.