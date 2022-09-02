Police arrest three thieves; recover Rs 130,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Cantt Police have arrested three thieves and recovered Rs 130,000 stolen cash and other items from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, three thieves allegedly involved in different cases namely Syed Amir, Usman and Gul Muhammad had been sent behind the bars.

Cantt Police were investigating different cases and managed to arrest the accused with stolen cash and other items, he added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar appreciated the performance of police team, which had traced the accused.