Police arrest three thieves with Rs 61,500

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Cantt police have arrested three thieves and recovered cash Rs 61,500 from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that the accused namely Sadiq, Javed and Zahid were rounded up for stealing cash and valuables from the customers, busy shopping in congested markets.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the accomplice of the arrested accused, he informed.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that the arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

Actions against the criminals would continue without any discrimination, he added.

Those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets, would be punished in accordance with the law, the SP said.