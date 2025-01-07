Police arrest three wanted criminals

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Under Supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Haseeb Javed Somar Memon (SSP) Larkana, police have

taken actions against criminals in different areas of Larkana and arrested three suspects on Tuesday and recovered two pistols, two stolen buffaloes worth in lacs, two stolen motorcycles and two valuable mobile phones.

According to police statement Neodero Police has arrested Maqsood alias Masood Junejo, an undercover accused involved in more than a dozen serious cases, along with pistol and bullets without a license and registered a case under the Sindh Arms Act during successful operations against criminals.

The said accused is wanted in various police stations including Mahota Police Station, Dhamrah Police Station, Hyderi Police Station and Neodero Police Station.

On the other hand, Neodero Police has recovered the stolen valuable mobile phone and handed it over to the original owner Muhammad Dawood korejo.

Similarly, Ratodero Police has arrested an accused named Ameer Ali Solangi from Dargah Mubarak Shah area with pistol and bullets without license and registered a case under Sindh Arms Act. Rashid Wagan Police has arrested the accused Hazaro Mirjat during the ongoing operations against criminals.

Airport Police has recovered the stolen buffalo belonging to citizen Murtaza Baghio and handed it over to the original owner. Sehar Police has recovered the buffalo stolen and handed over the original owner to Haji Sher Mallah. Dari Police has recovered the stolen bike of citizen Anil Kumar.

Police Station of Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto has recovered the stolen motorcycle of citizen Muhammad Safar Sangi and valuable mobile phone stolen from citizen Muhammad Hassan.