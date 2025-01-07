Police Arrest Three Wanted Criminals
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Under Supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Haseeb Javed Somar Memon (SSP) Larkana, police have
taken actions against criminals in different areas of Larkana and arrested three suspects on Tuesday and recovered two pistols, two stolen buffaloes worth in lacs, two stolen motorcycles and two valuable mobile phones.
According to police statement Neodero Police has arrested Maqsood alias Masood Junejo, an undercover accused involved in more than a dozen serious cases, along with pistol and bullets without a license and registered a case under the Sindh Arms Act during successful operations against criminals.
The said accused is wanted in various police stations including Mahota Police Station, Dhamrah Police Station, Hyderi Police Station and Neodero Police Station.
On the other hand, Neodero Police has recovered the stolen valuable mobile phone and handed it over to the original owner Muhammad Dawood korejo.
Similarly, Ratodero Police has arrested an accused named Ameer Ali Solangi from Dargah Mubarak Shah area with pistol and bullets without license and registered a case under Sindh Arms Act. Rashid Wagan Police has arrested the accused Hazaro Mirjat during the ongoing operations against criminals.
Airport Police has recovered the stolen buffalo belonging to citizen Murtaza Baghio and handed it over to the original owner. Sehar Police has recovered the buffalo stolen and handed over the original owner to Haji Sher Mallah. Dari Police has recovered the stolen bike of citizen Anil Kumar.
Police Station of Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto has recovered the stolen motorcycle of citizen Muhammad Safar Sangi and valuable mobile phone stolen from citizen Muhammad Hassan.
Recent Stories
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FATA integration with KP: A new dawn for prosperity for tribal people5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three wanted criminals5 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar grieved over loss of lives, property in China earthquake5 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari expresses sorrow over loss of lives in earthquake in China’s Xizang reg ..5 minutes ago
-
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz7 minutes ago
-
Rural Women artisans to showcase work at 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi15 minutes ago
-
KP Law minister reiterates improving life standard of his people15 minutes ago
-
CDA cracks down on filthy conditions at Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service25 minutes ago
-
Action taken against 251,378 vehicles in 202425 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies crackdown on alms-seekers, 03 arrested35 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to celebrate achievements, partnerships in various fields35 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured during police encounter35 minutes ago