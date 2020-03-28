UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Truck Drive For Illegally Transporting 41 People

Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:37 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The Beer Police on Saturday arrested a truck driver for transporting 41 people from Lahore illegally and violation of section 144.

According to the details, a truck which was carrying 41 people including 13 male, 18 female and 10 children heading towards Lassan Nawab and cleverly wrapped the body of truck by plastic sheets which concealed the people inside the truck.

When the truck reached Soha in the area of Beer police station, the locals informed the police that a truck was carrying passengers illegally.

The police immediately stopped the truck and recovered 41 people and registered a case against the truck driver for violation of section 144.

