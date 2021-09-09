Police arrest twelve accused for having illegal weapons,drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up twelve persons from different areas and recovered 1270 grams marijuana, 10 liters liquor,five 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

According to details,Pirwadhai Police arrested Abbas Khan,Muhammad Bashrat and Idrees and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Sadiqabad police nabbed Ajmal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his custody while Rawat Police recovered one 30 bore pistol from Aziz u Rehman.

Similarly,Kotli Sattian police rounded up Muhammad Zaheer for having 10 liters liquor while saddar beroni police recovered 210 grams marijuana from Humayon possession.

He informed that Morgah and Wah Cantt Police conducted raids and arrested Nauman Hussain with 300 grams marijuana,Usman Zafar for having 210 grams marijuana and Abrar Khokhar on recovery of 160 grams marijuana.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said,adding police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.