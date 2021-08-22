Police arrest two absconders

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two absconders allegedly involved in different cases.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Saddar Wah police arrested Laiquat Mehmood who was wanted in a breach of trust case registered in 2020 in Saddar Wah Police Station.

City police conducted a raid and rounded up Asadullah, wanted in a mobile robbery case registered in 2021.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against absconders and stern action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.