UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Absconders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:10 PM

Police arrest two absconders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two absconders allegedly involved in different cases.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Saddar Wah police arrested Laiquat Mehmood who was wanted in a breach of trust case registered in 2020 in Saddar Wah Police Station.

City police conducted a raid and rounded up Asadullah, wanted in a mobile robbery case registered in 2021.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against absconders and stern action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Rawalpindi Saddar Criminals Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

10 minutes ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

25 minutes ago
 UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

40 minutes ago
 16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages par ..

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages participation in Emirates Energy ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development standarises dist ..

Ministry of Community Development standarises distance education at People of De ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.