Police Arrest Two Absconders
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two absconders allegedly involved in different cases.
According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, RA Bazar police arrested Ajmair Khan who was wanted in a murder case registered in 2020 in RA Bazar Police Station.
The absconder had killed a citizen Abdullah in a minor dispute.
Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and rounded up Muhammad Umer, wanted in an attempt of a murder case.
The accused had injured the Waseem Shahzad with bullets in the area of Sadiq Abad and a case was registered against him in 2020.
He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against absconders and stern action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.