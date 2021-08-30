Police arrest two absconders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two absconders allegedly involved in different cases.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, RA Bazar police arrested Ajmair Khan who was wanted in a murder case registered in 2020 in RA Bazar Police Station.

The absconder had killed a citizen Abdullah in a minor dispute.

Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and rounded up Muhammad Umer, wanted in an attempt of a murder case.

The accused had injured the Waseem Shahzad with bullets in the area of Sadiq Abad and a case was registered against him in 2020.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against absconders and stern action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.