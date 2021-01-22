UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Police arrest two accused

AtTTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two accused for allegedly snatching valuables at gun point in the jurisdiction of Rangoo police station .

Those arrested include Allah Dad r/o Jalalabad Afghanistan and Shahzad r/o Charsada .

It is worth mentioning that both the accused had snatched Rs 23000 , 500 Saudi Riyal and a cell phone worth Rs 30,000 from Muhammad Shafiq and Allah Bux on 3/1/2021 at gun point and had escaped .

Police have recovered the snatched valuables , a motorcycle and two pistols from their possession . Case under the relevant act has been registered against both of them and have been sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station Saudi Riyal Jalalabad From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Educati ..

26 minutes ago

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

53 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

1 hour ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

1 hour ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.