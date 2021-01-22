Police arrest two accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AtTTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two accused for allegedly snatching valuables at gun point in the jurisdiction of Rangoo police station .

Those arrested include Allah Dad r/o Jalalabad Afghanistan and Shahzad r/o Charsada .

It is worth mentioning that both the accused had snatched Rs 23000 , 500 Saudi Riyal and a cell phone worth Rs 30,000 from Muhammad Shafiq and Allah Bux on 3/1/2021 at gun point and had escaped .

Police have recovered the snatched valuables , a motorcycle and two pistols from their possession . Case under the relevant act has been registered against both of them and have been sent behind the bars.