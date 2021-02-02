UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Accused

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Capital City Police on Tuesday arrested two accused who opened fire at the eunuch and injured him within the limits of Faqir Abad police station.

The arrested accused confessed to the crime during the preliminary investigation.

The injured eunuch Jamshed alias Panra son of Khitab Gul, resident of City Town, said that some assailants opened fire and injured him the other day.

SP City Imran Khan took stern notice of the incident and directed to arrest the accused involved. SHO Faqir Abad Hassan Khan along with other police personnel arrested the alleged accused Taj Muhammad son of Muhammad Hakeem and Tariq son of Zahoor Uddin of Zargar Abad.

More Stories From Pakistan

