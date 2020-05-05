Police arrest two accused for firing, injuring woman

The district police on Tuesday arrested two accused who were involved in firing and injuring a woman in Kotka Parade, Naurang Tehsil here

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The district police on Tuesday arrested two accused who were involved in firing and injuring a woman in Kotka Parade, Naurang Tehsil here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Naurang Iqbal Mohmand told the media persons that Matiullah, Hidyatullah and Asmatullah armed with weapons had barged into a house and injured a woman in Kotka Parade within limits of Nurang police station.

Soon after the incident, police registered the case and arrested the two of accused shortly during a raid.

The police recovered Kalashnikov, a pistol of 30-bore and ammunition from their possession.

He said that police was conducting raids to arrest the third accused-Asmatullah.