Police arrest two accused in separate encounters, recover weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested two accused in injured condition as a result of two separate alleged encounters.

A police spokesperson informed that during checking on Wednesday, Tandojam police signaled to stop four suspicious individuals riding on two motorcycles. However, they attempted to flee, but the police pursued them, on which the accused started firing at the police, the police retaliated and arrested an accused Dhani Bux on the spot in an injured state along with arms and a motorcycle, and his other accomplices managed to escape. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

According to the police, the arrested suspect is associated with the motorcycle lifter gang, which has been involved in different incidents in Tandojam and surrounding areas.

The Tandojam police have taken the seized motorcycle and weapon into custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, another accused was arrested in injured condition in an alleged encounter with Hali Road Police. A police spokesman said that Hali road police signaled a suspicious riding a motorcycle to stop near Lal Tanki, American quarters, but the accused opened fire on the police to avoid arrest. During the exchange of fire, the suspect, identified as Mukeesh alias Bhopo Thakur was apprehended at the scene in an injured condition along with a weapon and was taken to the hospital for treatment.