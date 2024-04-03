Police Arrest Two Accused In Separate Encounters, Recover Weapons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested two accused in injured condition as a result of two separate alleged encounters.
A police spokesperson informed that during checking on Wednesday, Tandojam police signaled to stop four suspicious individuals riding on two motorcycles. However, they attempted to flee, but the police pursued them, on which the accused started firing at the police, the police retaliated and arrested an accused Dhani Bux on the spot in an injured state along with arms and a motorcycle, and his other accomplices managed to escape. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.
According to the police, the arrested suspect is associated with the motorcycle lifter gang, which has been involved in different incidents in Tandojam and surrounding areas.
The Tandojam police have taken the seized motorcycle and weapon into custody for further investigation.
Meanwhile, another accused was arrested in injured condition in an alleged encounter with Hali Road Police. A police spokesman said that Hali road police signaled a suspicious riding a motorcycle to stop near Lal Tanki, American quarters, but the accused opened fire on the police to avoid arrest. During the exchange of fire, the suspect, identified as Mukeesh alias Bhopo Thakur was apprehended at the scene in an injured condition along with a weapon and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 dead, 1,350 injured in 1,259 road accidents in Punjab28 seconds ago
-
SMBBMU holds seminar on physiotherapy with participation of foreign scholars32 seconds ago
-
Quetta Police in action against encroachment, illegal parking; SP Asim35 seconds ago
-
CM directs reforms in schools in 3 months53 seconds ago
-
Interfaith iftar dinner unites diverse religious communities in a message of harmony57 seconds ago
-
CCPO Lahore holds meeting on anti-narcotics action plan11 minutes ago
-
Cotton sowing drive continues to cover over 183,000 acres in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu11 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project near completion, 70% work done21 minutes ago
-
Food Safety Authority continues actions against adulteration mafias21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders early completion of district hospital21 minutes ago
-
DC inspects exam centers, ensures smooth conduct21 minutes ago
-
LDA seals, demolishes illegal properties30 minutes ago