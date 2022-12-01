UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Accused In Woman Assault Case

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Police arrest two accused in woman assault case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Khurrianwala police on Thursday arrested two accused, out of total five, nominated in the FIR (First Information Report) for assaulting a woman and making her video viral on the social media.

The arrested accused -- Fahad and Sajid -- were allegedly involved in disgracing their relative woman by tearing off her clothes and making her video viral on the social media.

They had suspicions that a son of the victim woman, the wife of Muhammad Taj, had developed illicit relations with a girl in their family in Mohalla Islampura, Chak No 266-RB, in the limits of Khurrianwala police station.

The other accused in the case are Kashmiran Bibi, wife of Maqsood, Fahad, son of Maqsood, and Usman, son of Bashir.

Khurrianwala police, on the report of Muhammad Taj, registered a case, No 1538/22, under sections 354 and 452 against accused.

RPO Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, taking notice, sought a report from the CPO about the incident. He also ordered for arresting the culprits at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a police team, under the supervision of SSP operations, traced and arrested two accused and sent them behind bars.

