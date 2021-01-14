UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Accused Involved In Attack On MPA Shakeel Bashir

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:14 PM

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two accused involved in the firing incident at Awami National Party's,Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shakeel Bashir Khan Umarzai

CHARSADDA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two accused involved in the firing incident at Awami National Party's,Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shakeel Bashir Khan Umarzai.

Sha�keel Bashir narrowly escaped the assassination bid but his police guard constable Shehen�shah was killed in the attack on their cavalcade on Ghani Khan road on January 5.

District Police Officer (DPO) , Muhammad Shoaib said that both accused were arrested along with two vehicles and weapons used in the ambush and killing of police constable.

Those arrested were identified as Hamid Ali Ashfaq and Imran.

DPO Muhammad Shoaib said both arrested accused would be produced before anti-terrorism court today ( Thursday).

