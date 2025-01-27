Police arrest two accused involved in house burglary

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Police in its continued drive against criminals on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in House Burglary and recovered stolen gold jewelry and mobile phones.

The Station House officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Shaukat Ali Malokhani along with his staff during patrolling, held two suspects involved in house burglary.

The arrested suspects were identified as Ramesh and Bilal.

The arrested suspects had committed a burglary at the house of Qalandar Bakhsh, a resident of Faraz Villas Qasimabad, in the past few days, and a case was also registered,

Stolen mobile phones, jewelry, valuable watches and other items were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.

Further investigation was underway against the arrested suspects.