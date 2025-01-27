Police Arrest Two Accused Involved In House Burglary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM
Police in its continued drive against criminals on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in House Burglary and recovered stolen gold jewelry and mobile phones
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Police in its continued drive against criminals on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in House Burglary and recovered stolen gold jewelry and mobile phones.
The Station House officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Shaukat Ali Malokhani along with his staff during patrolling, held two suspects involved in house burglary.
The arrested suspects were identified as Ramesh and Bilal.
The arrested suspects had committed a burglary at the house of Qalandar Bakhsh, a resident of Faraz Villas Qasimabad, in the past few days, and a case was also registered,
Stolen mobile phones, jewelry, valuable watches and other items were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.
Further investigation was underway against the arrested suspects.
Recent Stories
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: ..
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Ka ..
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters
Chiniot Festival to be held in February
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor5 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh7 minutes ago
-
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi10 minutes ago
-
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Karachi10 minutes ago
-
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness10 minutes ago
-
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters10 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Festival to be held in February10 minutes ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues15 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan15 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly elected body of IHCJA15 minutes ago
-
PM, ambassador of Morocco discuss bilateral ties15 minutes ago
-
Farah Naz highlights Govt’s commitment to education, innovation5 minutes ago