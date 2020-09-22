UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Accused Of Honour Killing In Former Tribal Area Of Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:37 PM

The Police on Tuesday arrested two accused involved in honour killing of a girl in Jawaki, a former tribal area of Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Police on Tuesday arrested two accused involved in honour killing of a girl in Jawaki, a former tribal area of Kohat.

The Police said that 20-year old Aleema was killed inside her house on August 20 because she wanted to marry of her choice.

Superintendent Police (SP) Operations Tahir Iqbal said it was incident of honour killing reported in Jawaki after merger of tribal areas in Kohat.

He said during investigation, the police found the real motives of the incident, which proved to be an honor killing and registered FIR under section 302.

Later, the victim's father recorded a statement before investigation team in which he alleged that victim's uncle Shafi-ur-Rehman and cousin Abdul Qayyum killed his daughter Aleema.

The SP Operations said that this was the first FIR of honor killing in the tribal area in which both accused were arrested after identification of the victim's father.

After completion of investigation, the police produced them before the local court which sent both accused to the jail on judicial remand.

