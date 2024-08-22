Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Accused, Recover Stolen Material

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered stolen material from their possession.

SHO Husri police station Inspector Maqsood Raza Manghar along with his staff acting on a tip-off conducted raids to arrest suspects.

As a result, police faced resistance from the suspects, however with the best strategy they arrested two accused Abdul Sattar and Hajan Khoso, and recovered stolen wire, eight solar plates, and an inverter worth millions of rupees.

Police also recovered one pistol with ammunition and a Suzuki pickup used for a robbery bid and registered a case against suspects under relevant law.

