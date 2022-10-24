Police arrest two accused, recover stolen motorcycles

Police in its continued crackdown on Monday arrested two accused and recovered 14 snatched motorcycles

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown on Monday arrested two accused and recovered 14 snatched motorcycles.

On the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry, Incharge CIA police, Inayat Ali Zardari along with Incharge DIC Ghulam Hussain Sadhayo, SHO Town Mir Muhammad Keerio, Incharge DIB Danish Ahmed and SHO Mehran Kamran Halepoto carried out joint operation against Motor cycle snatchers and recovered 14 motor cycles and arrested two suspects Imam Bux Panhwer and Ali Muhammad.