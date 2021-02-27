Police arrest two accused, recover weapons in muzaffargarh

Rangpur police apprehended two accused and recovered motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession here on Saturda

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Rangpur police apprehended two accused and recovered motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession here on Saturday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity, district police officers directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against culprits and ensure safety of people.

Station House Officer Rangpur police station Zawar Hussain alongwith his team arrested two accused Hashim and Nawaz, and recovered motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases, police added.